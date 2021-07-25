F1 champ Sebastian Vettel gets green-aware in Colnbrook

Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel visited a waste plant in Colnbrook on Monday – on the hunt for facts about litter disposal after the Sunday’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Such events tend to generate a lot of litter – which is dealt with by Grundon Waste Management.

After the race, the four-time world champion swapped his steering wheel for a waste sack, joining Grace Grundon for a team litter-pick.

The next day,

Sebastian visited Grundon Waste Management in Colnbrook in the scorching heat to learn about waste disposal, electricity generation and the circular economy. He wanted to find out what happened to the waste left behind by the 350,000-plus spectators at Silverstone on Sunday.

Sebastian said: “It was important for me to understand what happens to the litter during the next stage. This was an opportunity to see first-hand what happens to all the waste we produce.

“I learned more about the recycling processes for certain materials and was introduced to the incineration process for litter that cannot be recycled – an alternative to waste being buried in landfill sites.

“Collecting the litter taught me a few things and reminded me how important it is to reduce waste in general.

“We can all make small changes and do our bit, such as using a refillable bottle or buying products wrapped in compostable packaging rather than plastic.

“Recycling is certainly important but should be the last not the first resort.”