Bubble tea store launches in Farnham Road

11:52AM, Monday 26 July 2021
The bubble tea craze has arrived in Slough following the opening of a new store in Farnham Road.
The tea-based concept originated in Taiwan and features tapioca bubbles which make it ‘the drink that you can chew’.
Brothers Aadil and Sabeel Asghar decided to launch a CUPP Bubble Tea branch in Farnham Road due to the area’s increasing popularity for food and drink lovers from across Berkshire.
Aadil, who also runs the nearby Chaiiwala store, said: “It just felt like Bubble Tea is something which is getting more and more traction and popularity.
“We had a look at some locations and Farnham Road being what it is right now and how it’s attracting people from all walks of life and all areas.
“We felt like it was the best place in terms of accessibility, locality and also what Farnham Road offers itself to bring CUPP to the area.”
CUPP Bubble Tea uses organic, vegan-friendly milk with oak milk, soya milk and syrups also on offer.
The brand launched in Bristol in 2012 and the Asghar brothers said they are hoping to expand their franchise branches across the South East.
Visit www.cuppbubbletea.co.uk for further information.
