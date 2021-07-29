M4 closures this weekend

The M4 will be closed in both directions overnight from tonight (Friday, July 30) to Saturday 31, and Sunday, August 1 between Junctions 6 (Slough) and 8/9 (Maidenhead).

The closures will start after 8pm and the motorway will reopen by 6am the following morning.

This was previously advised as a full weekend closure.

The M4 will also be closed in both directions over the weekend of August 6-9 between Junctions 4b (M25 interchange) and 5 (Langley). The closure will start after 8pm Friday, August 6 and the motorway will reopen by 6am on Monday, August 9.