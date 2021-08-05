Vaccine rates below 50 per cent in some areas of Slough

COVID-19 rates of infection, testing and vaccine uptake were discussed in a meeting of Slough councillors on Wednesday (August 4).

The Slough Outbreak Engagement Board heard that the uptake of the vaccine is still lower in Slough than other boroughs. The current uptake across Slough is about 159,200 doses.

The borough has not yet reached 70 per cent vaccination rate for the first dose – and in some areas, such as Chalvey, the rate is closer to 50 per cent.

“We may have dodged a bullet with the third wave,” said Cllr Robert Anderson (Labour & Co-Operative, Britwell and Northborough). “There are still tens of thousands of people to target.”

Some of the issue has been communicating important information to Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME) residents.

“Our communications have to be a lot sharper and more focused, targeting neighbourhoods that need hard work,” said Cllr Christine Hulme (Lab, Central).

Interim health lead for Slough council, Dr Sohail Bhatti, added that there would need to be more than written information, as not everyone is literate in their first language.

He suggested a 'talking heads' format involving community leaders would be most effective.

Tracey Faraday-Drake of NHS Frimley CCG told the panel that the numbers may be better than they first appear.

“If you just look at the BAME population, Slough has done the best across the South-East,” she said. “We need to keep at it.”

Another issue with vaccines is that a high number of people are keen to have a second dose earlier than the eight-week mark, in the hopes of being able to go abroad sooner.

The panel agreed that there will need to be a focus on promoting the second jab at eight-weeks, when it is most effective.

They also discussed promoting vaccinations among those with learning disabilities or autism, and pregnant women, many of whom are going into hospital without having been jabbed.

Slough residents also need support for self-isolation, assistance with business continuity and increased vaccine uptake among staff, including those in care homes and other settings.

An extra quarantine hotel is also expected in Slough for an ‘influx’ of foreign students in the near future.