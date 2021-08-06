Public notices: Ragstone Road to be closed for repair works

Road closures, footpaths and planning applications feature in this week’s public notices.

Traffic

Slough Borough Council has released a notice to close Ragstone Road later this month.

The road will be closed to traffic for one day on Sunday, August 22, to allow works to take place.

A diversion will be in place for the duration of the works which will be clearly signposted.

Any queries regarding the works or altertative routes should write to Service Lead – Planning & Transport, Slough Borough Council, Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough SL1 2EY,

Alternatively, you can email streetworks@slough.gov.uk or phone 01753 875330.

Pedestrian access

A footpath in Windsor is set to be closed for several months with no alternative route available.

Footpath 9A, and a section of Footpath 9, will be closed southward to its junction with B470 King Edward VII Avenue.

The closure, which will last from Monday, August 23, until Friday, December 10, is to allow emergency repair works to take place on the Jubilee River.

If you wish to have more information, please contact Mr Ben Cooke from BAM Nuttall Ltd working on behalf of the Environment Agency on 01276 634 484.

Planning

Buckinghamshire Council has received an application to erect a new property with accompanying vehicular access in place of an existing house in Rogers Lane, Stoke Poges.

The proposal, which is in a designated conservation area, has received no objections from the tree officer after a report and protection plan was submitted by the applicant.

The council has also received an application to construct a new hard surfaced tennis court with surround fencing at The Clock House, Park Road, Stoke Poges.

This development would affect the character and appearance of a listed building.

A notice has also been published for a retrospective outbuilding in a private garden in Glen Island, Taplow.

The building, which has already began development, affects a listed building in a conservation area.

Applications can be viewed in full on www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/planning-and-building-control/planning-applications/

Any comments on the applications listed should be sent to Council’s Offices, King George V House, King George V Road, Amersham, or emailed to comments.csb@buckinghamshire.gov.uk

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.