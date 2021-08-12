Treatz Dessert restaurant opens in Farnham Road

Treatz Dessert is expanding in Slough by opening a new restaurant in the town.

The company already operates one venue in the High Street but a second store is now running in Farnham Road, an area which is fast becoming a food and drink hub.

The dessert parlour will feature family-sized booths with golden arches, photo friendly areas and a large outdoor seating area.

Those with a sweet tooth can enjoy a menu which features ice cream, waffles, pancakes and traditional crafted Asian teas.

Mark Jones, franchise manager of the new store, said: “We are extremely excited with how the new Treatz restaurant has materialised and cannot wait for our customers to experience it for themselves.

“As Treatz evolves and grows we are looking forward to sharing this newly and re-imagined luxury restaurant concept across a number of locations throughout the UK.”

The new restaurant opened on August 6.