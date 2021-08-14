Slough project launched to support Sikh victims of grooming

A project to support Sikh victims of grooming has launched in Slough.

In March, national news reported that calls to a Sikh domestic abuse group more than doubled during the pandemic.

Rekindle aims to bring the Sikh community together to provide support services for young victims of grooming and their families.

The project was launched at the Slough Sikh temple Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara (GMGG), based in Bath Road.

GMGG received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service for its COVID-19 food support programme in June.

“We are a service which is principled and willing to challenge inequalities within communities and services,” said the group.

“We are a public-spirited selfless service working in partnership with agencies and institutions to intervene early and prevent children and young people suffering from harm.”

The Sikh community has been working to establish Rekindle behind closed doors for over a year. It offers support to those impacted by child exploitation, grooming and domestic abuse.

The project has been collaboration between the Slough community, Gurdwaras (Sikh places of worship) and schools.

“We are a community-based service which is open to all, regardless of faith, culture, colour or background,” the group said.

“We are guided by the universal Sikh principles of truth, compassion, equality and selfless service.”

The Rekindle team supports positive engagement between families and services to strengthen family and community relationships and to keep all children and young people safe and protected from harm.

The group has set up a helpline to offer support, as well as more information on the project. You can call Rekindle UK on 07727 609324.