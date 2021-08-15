Entrepreneur from Slough council estate becomes LinkedIn Changemaker

A woman who grew up on a Slough council estate has been recognised as a LinkedIn Changemaker for 2021.

Award-winning entrepreneur Sonya Barlow is founder of Like-Minded Females (LMF) Network, a global social enterprise focused on empowering women and minority groups in tech entrepreneurship.

Sonya moved to the UK from Pakistan when she was four and was brought up on a council estate in Slough and lived there until she was 13.

In adulthood, she moved to London to work in the tech sector.

However, during her first years in the tech industry, Sonya felt alone. She said she was unfairly dismissed twice due to facing racism in the workplace in 2020.

Sonya worked on establishing her own business, and with no prior training, decided to found LMF Network to help those with her experiences.

LMF started in 2018 as a small initiative to bring together women from diverse backgrounds to have career and confidence conversations during brunch meetings.

Three years later, it is a global social enterprise with a mission to enable women and underrepresented groups in sectors where diverse talent is missing.

Since then, Sonya has progressed from 1,000 LinkedIn connections to over 20,000 in 18 months, signed a book deal with Kogan Page for her debut business book, Unprepared to Entrepreneur, and has a radio gig with the BBC hosting The Everyday Hustle.

Sonya is among eight people to be recognised by the LinkedIn Changemakers campaign to be their Gender Equality advocate. She is the first Pakistani woman to make it into this list.

"As the only South Asian woman, I am humbled to be in a position to raise awareness and create change,” said Sonya.

“I'll be an advocate and spokesperson for all things diversity – leading workshops, hosting webinars and publishing articles on the most important topics of today.”