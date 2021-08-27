Former Slough councillor dies after 40 years in local politics

A former councillor who was a ‘stalwart of local politics’ for over 40 years has died.

John Clark was elected in 1986 in the Haymill ward for the SDP-Liberal Alliance, while he lived and worked in Slough.

During his time, he spoke up for environmental and housing issues throughout the 1980s, among other issues.

He became leader of the Liberal Group in 1988 until 1990, when he left the council at the end of his term in office and moved back to Yorkshire – the county of his family home.

For many years more, Mr Clark was a councillor at Ryedale District Council, where he is remembered as a ‘doggedly determined councillor’.

In Slough, Mr Clark was a champion of ‘a greener outlook’ as early as the 1980s, fighting against building offices on local beauty spots.

He spoke up on pollution and emissions regularly, questioning emission targets for Slough and approvals of new power plants, among other issues.

Mr Clark also fought for residents’ civil liberties against ‘intrusive questions’ in the extremely unpopular poll tax registration form and criticised language that sidelined people of non-Christian faiths.

Among his notable moments in Slough council, he staged a walk-out of a council meeting thanking the then-retiring deputy mayor.

John Clark died on Wednesday, August 11, after being admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties.