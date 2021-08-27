Homelessness charity seeking help to run food distribution centre

A homelessness charity is looking for volunteers to help run its new food distribution centre at the Queensmere Observatory.

The London and Slough Run will start operating from Dukes House on Friday, September 3 after reaching a rent-free agreement with developer British Land.

The organisation plans to use the site to store and repackage surplus food which is collected from supermarkets across the area.

Goods will be sorted by a team of volunteers before being dropped off to fellow homelessness organisations in the town including Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC) and the YMCA.

London and Slough Run trustee Malcolm Johnstone helped launch the operation at the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

The charity had been using St George’s Church, Britwell, and St Joseph’s, Gerrards Cross, as distribution centres over the past 18 months but the move to Dukes House will allow it to expand.

Chairman John Power said: “On a daily basis we have a huge amount of supplies given to us by Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and all the major supermarket groups.

“In order to sustain the project, which is 364 days a year, we’re going to need a big bank of volunteers and that’s why we’re appealing for people locally to get involved.”

Volunteers for the sorting team at Dukes House are needed Monday to Friday from 9.45pm to 10.45pm, Saturday from 8.30pm to 10pm and Sunday from 3.45pm to 6pm.

People can sign up for as many shifts as they like and there is no minimum requirement.

Full training will be provided.

The charity is also looking for volunteer drivers to help collect and deliver food from 7.30 to 10pm and from 7am to 8.30am .

Anyone interested should contact admin@sloughnightshelter.org or they can call John Power on 07837333986 .