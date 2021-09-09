Developer eyes 320 apartments in Bath Road regeneration scheme

A multi-million pound development featuring 320 apartments is planned on a stretch of Bath Road.

Housebuilder Mackenzie Homes is in discussions with Slough Borough Council about redeveloping the land between 324 and 374 Bath Road.

The project could see the Thrifty car rental site and vacant hoarded land to the east of the Halfords store replaced with apartment blocks rising to 11 storeys.

The homes will mainly be one and two-bed apartments and the developer is targeting between 15 to 20 per cent of these to be classed as affordable housing.

A CGI image of the proposed apartment blocks in Bath Road

Taj Sangha, managing director at Mackenzie Homes, said: “Our ambition is to create a new, sustainable neighbourhood and a catalyst for the wider regeneration along Bath Road.

“The plans will transform an isolated area to create a vibrant urban gateway of activity, becoming a new focal point for the local community.”

The number of car parking spaces proposed is currently 0.7 to 0.8 spaces per apartment.

The housing plans are set to be outlined to members of the council’s planning committee during a pre-application presentation on Wednesday, September 15.

Peter Lawson, director at the Turley planning consultancy, added: “The multi million pound investment will provide much needed new homes for Slough in a central location, whilst providing an economic boost as the town looks to recover from the current crisis.”

A public consultation is due to take place with an online webinar scheduled for Tuesday, September 21 at 6.30pm.

Visit www.bathroadconsultation.co.uk for more details.