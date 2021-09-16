Towering data centres approved at Slough's former AzkoNobel site

A pair of towering data centres look set to be built on the former AkzoNobel paint factory site in Wexham Road.

Data centre developer Yondr saw its plans for two new buildings, each up to 23 metres tall, approved at a Slough Borough Council planning committee meeting on Wednesday.

The facilities are becoming increasingly popular in Slough and feature a large group of networked computer systems which are used by companies for remote storage.

A further 1,000 homes are expected to be built on the southern part of the former AkzoNobel site after the council agreed to purchase the land from development firm Panattoni in January.

Robert Smith, global head of design at Yondr, told Wednesday’s planning meeting that the company is looking to develop a long-term relationship with Slough.

He told councillors the data centres project could create up to 1,000 construction jobs as well as 300 further jobs within the data centre campus once the project is completed.

“We want to become and remain an integral part of the community,” he added.

Councillor Christine Hulme (Lab, Central) asked what work is being done to control the level of carbon dioxide emissions created at the site.

The meeting heard that the development is expected to achieve a ‘Very Good’ sustainability rating under the BREEAM system.

Independent Wexham Lea councillor Haqeeq Dar said nearby residents had been living through ‘hell’ over the past six months due to lorries cutting through nearby roads during the paint factory’s demolition.

He called for fines to be dished out if lorries continue to travel down narrow residential roads near the site.

Councillors were told that Yondr has not been involved in the initial preparation works on the site and plans will be put in place to prevent disruption to neighbours.

The planning committee unanimously approved plans for the data centre project.