Public notices: Edinburgh Avenue set to close for two weeks

Road closures and planning applications in Slough feature in this week’s public notices.

Traffic

Edinburgh Avenue is set to be closed next month for two weeks.

Slough Borough Council is closing the main road to facilitate roadworks from midnight on Saturday, October 16, to Friday, October 29 at 11.59pm.

Advanced warning notices will be at the relevant locations, whilst diversions will be in place during the closure.

Access will be maintained for all local residents and businesses.

Planning

Grundon Waste Management has submitted an application to install a predominantly external conveyor at the Lakeside Energy from Waste Ltd building in Lakeside Road, Colnbrook.

The reason for the publication of the notice is due to an environmental impact assessment being received by Slough Borough Council.

Furthermore, an application has been received to refurbish an existing building for research and development purposes at the former Azkonobel Decorative Paints building in Wexham Road, Slough.

A new purpose-built warehouse is also being proposed to replace an existing temporary facility at the site.

Applications can be viewed in full on www.sbcplanning.co.uk

If you wish to comment on an application, you should do so within 21 days of today’s notice by email to planning@slough.gov.uk, or by writing to Planning Department, Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough, SL1 2EL.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.