Sri Lanka Muslim Association organise social sports extravaganza

The Sri Lanka Muslim Association held a summer social sports extravaganza for hundreds of people at Boyn Hill Cricket Club, Maidenhead.

The group, based at the Masjid Al Jannah in Stoke Road, Slough, organise the event every year to give community members a chance to take part in fun activities.

Adults and children turned out in great numbers on August’s Bank Holiday Monday with an array of games including a seven-a-side cricket tournament and a hotly-contested tug of war taking place.

Authentic South Asian food was also served up for nearly 1,000 guests with the traditional Sri Lankan hoppers, a type of pancake, on offer alongside barbecued goods.

Faleel Marikkar, from the Sri Lanka Muslim Association (SLMA), said: “With all the obstacles after two years due to the COVID-19 lockdown, yet again for the fourth consecutive year the SLMA Young Brigade put up a magnificent show.”

He also paid tribute to three of the organisers, Azhar Ariff, Mohammed Hazeef and Anas J.

Money raised at the event will be distributed to the association’s charitable causes.