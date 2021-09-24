Public notices: Saint Pauls Avenue and Kendal Drive set to close

Road closures in Slough and a planning application in Colnbrook feature in this week’s public notices.

Traffic

Slough Borough Council is set to make several road closures over the coming months.

Saint Pauls Avenue will see three road closures, the first of which will begin at midnight on Monday, October 11, and last until October 22.

The road will reopen for the half-term holidays, before closing again from Monday, November 1, until Christmas Eve.

One final closure will be in place from Thursday, December 27, before work is completed on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

A similar timescale can be expected for road closures on Kendal Drive, which will prohibit traffic from passing through the western most section of the road to its junction with Grasmere Avenue.

The first closure will begin from Monday, October 11, with the road remaining shut to traffic until Christmas Eve.

It will reopen for the Christmas holidays, before closing again from Thursday, December 27, until Sunday January 9, 2022.

Alternative routes will be signposted for traffic whilst the closures are in place, and access will be maintained for all local residents and businesses.

Planning

Slough Borough Council has received an application to redevelop an existing industrial unit into a garage.

Superbike Factory Ltd. is seeking to change the use of a building at Access Point, Bath Road, Colnbrook, Slough, into a workshop for motorcycle storage and sales as well as associated office space and MOT bay.

This has been classed as a ‘major development’.

If you wish to comment on a planning application, you should do so within 21 days of today (Friday, September 24) to planning@slough.gov.uk or Planning Department, Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough, SL1 2EL.

Applications can be viewed at www.sbcplanning.co.uk

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.