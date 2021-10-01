Public notices: Plans submitted for seven-storey building in Liverpool Road

Major developments and road closures in Slough feature in this week’s public notices.

Planning

A planning application has been submitted to Slough Borough Council to construct a seven-storey building in Liverpool Road.

The proposal seeks to develop the site, situated at the end of the road opposite Premier Inn, into a space for offices, industrial, storage and distribution purposes along with a café.

In Chalvey Grove, plans have been submitted to redevelop an existing brownfield site for 16 flats.

Consisting of five one-bedroom homes, nine two-bedrooms and two three-bedrooms, the development would be located at 155-157 Chalvey Grove.

Should the application be approved, the site would feature 21 car parking spaces, bin and cycle storage and a residential garden.

Applications can be viewed in full at www.sbcplanning.co.uk

Traffic

Slough Borough Council has published a reminder that Edinburgh Avenue will be closed from Saturday, October 16, until Friday, October 29.

A section of Wexham Road will be closed from Saturday, October 23, until Sunday, October 31.

The closure will be in place between its junction with Petersfield Avenue to its junction with Saint Pauls Avenue.

Throughout the same period, Grasmere Avenue will be closed from its junction with Grasmere Parade to the half of Wexham Road roundabout west bound.

Diversions will be in place, whilst access will be maintained for businesses and residents for each closure.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.