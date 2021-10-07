Retired engineer, 94, all smiles after COVID booster and flu jab in Slough

A 94-year-old man who was one of the first to be vaccinated from COVID-19 has returned to have his booster shot which will protect him further from the virus – as well as his flu shot.

Devraj Jhalam, a retired engineer consultant, was back at his GP-led vaccination service in Slough to receive both vaccinations on the same day.

“I have just had both my vaccinations; one in each arm. I did feel it at the time, but now, just moments later, I am feeling perfectly well,” he said.

“I want to reassure anyone thinking about getting both vaccinations together, that it is just fine.”

Sarah Bellars, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programmes at Frimley CCG, is urging everyone over 50 who had their second COVID-19 jab six months ago to come forward for a booster, as well as a routine flu jab.

To book a booster vaccination you can respond to a text message from either your GP or the national booking system using the instructions given. You can also book online or call 119.

W An NHS vaccine bus offering jabs will be at Ascot Racecourse all day today (Friday).

The vehicle will be in car park 2 from 10am-6pm, with teams administering the Pfizer vaccine to those aged 16 and above, for either a first, second or booster dose.