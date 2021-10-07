Sikh temple in Slough dishes out free meals for Langar Week

A Sikh temple has been serving up hot meals for the community as part of the Langar Week campaign.

The Sikh practice of Langar sees every temple across the world serve free vegetarian food each day in community kitchens. Anyone can get involved regardless of faith, age or gender.

The Langar Week initiative, founded by the Sikh Press Association, is running until Sunday to raise awareness of the 550-year-old tradition.

Slough MP Tan Dhesi joined volunteers at the Singh Sabha Gurdwara, in Sheehy Way, on Monday to serve food and enjoy a sit-down meal.

Dawinderpal Singh, from the Sikh Press Association, said: “Everybody from the community, whether they are different religions, different genders or nationalities are invited to come and take part in cooking together, serving food together, praying together and eating together.

“This is an institution and something we’ve been doing for 550 years and for one week in the year we’ve been telling the world about it.”

Langley resident Dawinderpal added that many Sikh volunteers are now extending the concept of Langar into their communities by delivering free food to those in need.

The town’s MP, Tan Dhesi, said: ”Langar (free community kitchen food) is a huge institution within the Sikh religion, having been initiated in 15th century by Guru Nanak Dev ji, the founder of the faith, at a time when many would not even eat food prepared by someone of a different religion, caste or social standing.

“It represents a lot more than just food for all, but fosters equality and community cohesion, because regardless of race, gender or background, everyone gets to prepare, serve, sit down and eat together.”

He also thanked the Sikh Press Association and Dawinderpal Singh for raising awareness of Langar.

Those wishing to attend Gurdwaras for Langar are asked to cover their heads while inside, take off their shoes and not be intoxicated.