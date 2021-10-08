DASH and Number 22 charities searching for new Slough home

A counselling service and domestic abuse charity are searching for a new home in Slough.

The Number 22 charity need a base where staff can provide face-to-face counselling sessions for young people and adults.

The organisation has been based in The Urban Building, Albert Street, but the facility is no longer suitable for its needs.

The DASH Charity, which supports victims of domestic abuse across East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire, is also looking for a quiet space where its staff can work alongside each other and carry out face-to-face support sessions.

The charity gave up its offices in Slough Trading Estate to fund another support worker with chief exeuctive Alison Bourne telling the Express the charity was in need of a base where it could hold team meetings.

Both charities are hoping to find a shared facility they can use but the search for a suitable building has so far proved fruitless in Slough.

Sarah Luke, counselling services manager at Number 22, said: “We’re doing a shoutout to any businesses or charities that have any buildings.

“There seems to be so much redevelopment going on in Slough and it feels like it should be an easy thing to find space but its been really difficult.”

The ideal location for both charities would be a building which is accessible and as close to Slough Railway Station as possible.

It also needs to provide a quiet and confidential environment where people feel they can share their problems freely.

Both charities told the Express they have witnessed a rise in referrals and calls over the past 18 months with the COVID-19 pandemic placing more strain on people’s mental health.

Claire Batchelor, advocacy and outreach services manager at DASH, added: “Within our service we never know who’s going to be on the end of the phone and what’s going to be happening so we feel like we need the staff to be able to support each other.

“Our funders have been really supportive in trying to find us venues. Even the Royal Borough who fund some of DASH have been so supportive but we just can’t find anywhere that’s suitable.”

Contact info@thedashcharity.org.uk or visit www.number22.org if you can help.