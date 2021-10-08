Chalvey receives funding to make streets safer for women and girls

Chalvey is set to benefit from more than £500,000 of Government funding to make the streets safer for and tackle violence against women and girls.

The district is one of two successful bids by Thames Valley Police, the other being Oxford, after the Government announced £23.5million for police and local authorities to make the streets safer.

Chalvey will receive £513,940 in total to tackle crime including causing sexual activity without consent, sexual assault/indecent assault, unwanted sexual touching, and street harassment.

A total of £939,940 has been granted to the region, meaning the Thames Valley area received the fifth highest amount in the latest round of Safer Streets funding, behind only Cheshire, Nottinghamshire, Gloucestershire, and West Mercia.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, Matthew Barber, said: “Both bids support immensely vital areas of work, highlighted in the worst ways in recent events, and I’m very pleased to be able to secure this funding to continue the good work my office is doing with our partners in Slough and Oxford.

“The funding will enable a range of initiatives in Chalvey which include street guardianship, the Design Out Crime Co-Design Project, specialist intervention and community work to tackle issues in the Roma community, a specialist youth and community worker, supporting and enabling young people to develop their own communications project, and development of the schools-based Choices Programme to focus on the safety of women and girls.”

Mr Barber added that the region had only been able to put forward three bids, of which the strongest two were successful. He also confirmed that ‘further funding [was] expected’ following discussions with Government ministers.

Speaking to the Express, Cllr Atiq Sandhu (Lab, Chalvey) said: “It’s brilliant news because now we can make use of those funds to try and stop all of those crimes from happening in Chalvey – the funding is definitely going to help us out.”

He added that he hoped the funding would also help to tackle other issues, including drinking on the streets, in the area.