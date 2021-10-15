Slough Sikh charity accepts prestigious award from the Queen

A Sikh charity based in Slough has accepted a prestigious award from the Queen which recognises volunteers who go the extra mile to help others.

Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara (GMGG) was the recipient of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award was presented to volunteers by the Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, James Puxley, at Reading Town Hall on October 7.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise ‘outstanding work’ by volunteer groups to benefit their communities.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee, with recipients announced each year on June 2, the anniversary of Her Majesty’s coronation.

GMGG is one of the UK’s largest Sikh temples based in the Bath Road, and since March 2020, when the virus closed all places of worship, its kitchen stayed open.

Above: GMGG volunteers handing out food to NHS staff

The charity collaborated with more than 130 other good causes, organisations and places of worship to distribute more than 430 tonnes of fresh produce and provided millions of freshly cooked, nutritious meals to the homeless, needy and NHS staff across London and Greater London.

GMGG’s Harbinder Singh said: “It was an honour to receive this award on behalf of all Sikhs around the world.”