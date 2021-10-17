SITE INDEX

    • Slough-based Pakistan welfare group holds first coffee morning since March 2020

    A coffee morning was held by a Slough-based Pakistan welfare charity to improve the health and wellbeing of women on Wednesday this week.

    The event – held by the Pakistan Welfare Association (PWA) – was attended by council mayor Cllr Mohammed Nazir, who welcomed the need for more of these types of gatherings after the pandemic.

    This was the first coffee morning since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and will be held monthly, with different topics discussed every four weeks.

    Vice president of the PWA, Shaida Akbar, said: “It was amazing to see so many smiles and happy faces after a difficult few months.”

    Visit pwasloughberks.org.uk for more information on the charity.

