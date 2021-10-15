Public notices: Road closures in Slough scheduled for coming weeks

Road closures, footbridges and a development in a conservation area feature in this week’s public notices.

Traffic

Slough Borough Council has published a reminder that a section of Wexham Road will be closed from Saturday, October 23, until Sunday, October 31.

The closure will be in place between its junction with Petersfield Avenue to its junction with Saint Pauls Avenue.

Throughout the same period, Grasmere Avenue will be closed from its junction with Grasmere Parade to the half of Wexham Road roundabout westbound.

Slough Borough Council has also confirmed that a section of Uxbridge Road Service Road South will be closed for two months.

Beginning on Monday, November 1, and finishing on Sunday, January 9, 2022, traffic will be prohibited from passing through the road from its junction with The Frithe to its junction with Uxbridge Road.

The road will be re-opened on December 24 for the Christmas holidays before it is closed again three days later.

For those on foot, Leigh Road Footbridge will be closed for seven weeks.

Pedestrians will not be allowed to cross the bridge from Monday, November 1, to Friday 17, December, to allow works to take place.

Advanced warnings and diversions will be in place, while access will be maintained for businesses and residents for each closure.

If you have any queries regarding the works or the alternative routes, contact: Service Lead – Planning & Transport, Slough Borough Council, Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough SL1 2EY.

Alternatively, you can email streetworks@slough.gov.uk or phone 01753 875330.

Planning

An application has been received by Buckinghamshire Council to construct a new home in Taplow.

The applicant seeks to demolish an existing building and construct a replacement in Rectory Road which is part of a conservation area.

Visit buckinghamshire.gov.uk/planning-and-building-control/planning-applications/ to view the plans in full.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.