Diamond Road Mosque community centre plans approved

A derelict car wash is set to be transformed into a community centre for the Diamond Road Mosque.

The Slough Islamic Trust saw its plans for the four-storey venue, in Uxbridge Road approved by members of Slough Borough Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

The facility will include four classrooms and two larger communal spaces which can be used between 8am and 10pm Monday to Sunday.

Councillor Safdar Ali (Lab, Central) said: “I’m glad this site is now being proposed for redevelopment.

“The community work the Slough Islamic Trust is doing, particularly educating youngsters, is very valuable to the community.

“I hope the council co-operates and assists the trust to get this building up and running because it will contribute and improve the area.”

A total of 46 car parking spaces are proposed on the site but council planning officers told the meeting the local authority does not expect there to be an increase in traffic once the community centre is built.

Visitors will enter the site via Diamond Road but an additional exit is planned via Uxbridge Road to help alleviate congestion.