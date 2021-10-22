Mayor's praise for Sri Lanka Muslim Association's fundraiser

The team behind a community sports event which raised £8,000 for charity have been commended by the Mayor of Slough.

The Sri Lankan Muslim Association organised a summer social sports extravaganza which was attended by almost 1,000 people at Boyne Hill Cricket Club, Maidenhead, on August 31.

A trio who played key roles in the event, Mohamed Hazeef, Azhar Ariff and Anaz Jabbar were presented framed certificates for their efforts during a ceremony at the Mayor’s office in the council headquarters on Thursday, October 14.

Money raised at the summer social will be used by the Masjid Al Jannah executive committee, based in Stoke Road, to support its various charitable causes over the coming years.

Faleel Marikkar, from the Sri Lankan Muslim Association, said: “The Mayor was in high praise of the SLMA sports team for all their hard work and was very proud of their achievements.”

Istiyak Choudry, who sponsored the first summer social extravaganza four years ago, said he was also delighted with the achievements of the Sri Lankan community.