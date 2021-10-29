Opposition blast Labour's 'unparalleled record of failure' over council finances

Opposition councillors have described the Labour-run council’s financial woes as an ‘unparalleled record of failure’.

The Government will be appointing commissioners to oversee the council’s response to its debt crisis following the release of two damning independent reports on Monday.

A statement released by Slough’s five Conservative councillors said: “Slough Borough Council has the lowest level of reserves of all upper tier councils, and the third highest level of borrowing per head for English unitary councils, hence it is now requesting the largest ever capitalisation from Government – that is selling our assets to pay for services and debt.

“This is an unparalleled record of failure.”

The statement criticised the Labour administration for not allowing an opposition councillor to chair its overview and scrutiny committee and described the council’s financial mismanagement as either ‘wilful ignorance or woeful incompetence’.

Conservative councillors also hit out at council leader James Swindlehurst from attempting to distance himself from the financial crisis.

Matthew Taylor, from the Slough Liberal Democrats, who currently do not have an elected councillor, said: “It is fine to be rigorous in dealing with the issue once it is public knowledge, but we suspect most residents in Slough would prefer the situation was avoided in the first place.

“It wasn’t down to some overnight issue, but various different factors, all of which were known about in advance or built up over a period of time.”

He added the reports into the council had highlighted a ‘fundamental failure’ of the scrutiny process.

“The idea that the people who led the council into this mess are also the right ones to get it out of it would be laughable if it wasn't going to have an impact on every resident in the town,” Mr Taylor said.