Virtual reality tour of Slough's history set for next year

An immersive storytelling experience is coming to Slough – exploring history via augmented and virtual reality to reanimate public spaces.

The experience, StoryTrails, will bring ‘untold stories from the past to life’. It will be coming to Slough in September next year.

StoryTrails will use ‘cutting edge technology’ from Niantic, makers of Pokemon Go.

Outside Slough’s library, participants will enter the virtual story portal to begin experiencing history where it actually happened.

Inside the library, participants will be immersed in a virtual map of their town that will be made up of 3D models and audio stories.

Creative professionals interested in working with new technology such as 3D modelling software, games engines, augmented and virtual reality are encouraged to apply now.

Professor James Bennett, director of StoryFutures and StoryTrails, said:

“We’re excited to work with local creative talent to uncover and bring these hidden histories to life, creating a new sense of belonging and immerse audiences in an amazing new way to see themselves, their communities, their towns and country.”

For further details visit story-trails.com and via Facebook and Instagram @StoryTrailsProject