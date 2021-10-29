Driver hospitalised after crashing into wall in Farnburn Avenue

11:47AM, Friday 29 October 2021
A driver had to be taken to hospital after crashing into a building in Farnburn Avenue this morning.
Crews from Slough Fire Station were called to the scene, off Farnham Road, at about 7.30am.
The car had dented brickwork near a gas fitting so firefighters cordoned the area off to ensure there was no gas leak.
The female driver went to hospital to be checked for her injuries.
