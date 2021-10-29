SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Driver hospitalised after crashing into wall in Farnburn Avenue

    A driver had to be taken to hospital after crashing into a building in Farnburn Avenue this morning.

    Crews from Slough Fire Station were called to the scene, off Farnham Road, at about 7.30am.

    The car had dented brickwork near a gas fitting so firefighters cordoned the area off to ensure there was no gas leak.

    The female driver went to hospital to be checked for her injuries.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved