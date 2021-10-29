Public notices: Application for 99 flats in Slough High Street

Planning applications and road closures in Slough and Langley feature in this week’s public notices.

Planning

An application has been submitted to redevelop a section of Slough High Street.

Slough Borough Council has received an outline application to build 99 flats with two retail units at 277-279 High Street, as well as 39 parking spaces and bin storage.

Three buildings are included in the proposals, including a six-storey structure at the front of the site and a 12-storey building at the rear.

This application can be viewed by searching for reference number P/01276/004 at www.sbcplanning.co.uk

An application has also been received to make amendments to The Rose and Crown pub in Slough High Street.

The applicant is seeking to convert the existing first floor into a self-contained two-bedroom flat with minor layout alterations to the ground floor.

This application can be viewed by searching for reference number P/04730/014 at www.sbcplanning.co.uk

If you wish to comment on a planning application, you should do so within 21 days of today (Friday, October 28) to planning@slough.gov.uk or Planning Department, Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough, SL1 2EL.

Pinewood Studios Ltd. has submitted an environmental statement in relation to a planning application for a major development south of the studios (PL/20/3280/OA).

The studio is looking to develop a 750,000sq ft area for multiple purposes, including a visitor attraction, film production area and an education and business hub.

A notice has been published as the studio is looking to make amendments to the development plan submitted last year.

The application and all associated documents, including the environmental statement, can be viewed by searching PL/20/3280/OA on www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/planning-and-building-control/search-or-comment-on-a-planning-application/

If you wish to comment on the application, go to the comments tab on the planning application.

All comments should be made by Sunday, November 28.

Traffic

Slough Borough Council has published a reminder that a section of Uxbridge Road Service Road South will be closed for two months.

Beginning on Monday, November 1, and finishing on Sunday, January 9, 2022, traffic will be prohibited from passing through the road from its junction with The Frithe to its junction with Uxbridge Road.

The road will be re-opened on December 24 for Christmas before it is closed three days later.

A section of Hollow Hill Lane under Chequers Bridge will also be closed for a week towards the end of November.

Traffic will be prohibited under the bridge for five days from Monday, November 22, to Friday, November 26 to allow works to take place.

Advanced warnings and diversions will be in place, while access will be maintained for businesses and residents for each closure.

