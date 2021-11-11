No Christmas lights switch-on in Slough this year

Father Christmas will not be stopping by to turn on the festive lights in Slough this year after the council confirmed it has no plans to host the traditional switch-on event.

Each year, people gather in the High Street ahead of the festive season for the ceremonial event which marks the countdown to Christmas.

But Slough Borough Council says a switch-on event has not been planned this year due to fears over holding large gatherings while the threat of coronavirus continues.

Christmas lights will be illuminated in the High Street, Farnham Road and Harrow Market, Langley but they will not be turned on in ceremonial fashion.

Independent Foxborough ward councillor Madhuri Bedi said: “If you look at every borough near us, they’re having Christmas Lights and apart from the Section 114, they will have had all the issues we faced.

“There’s been so much disappointment for residents in Slough and this is just another one. It could have been something where we finally could have had a bit of fun and something to celebrate.

“How is any of this fair on residents? They seem to be the people that are suffering.”

Slough Borough Council issued a Section 114 notice in July banning all non-essential spending due to its financial crisis.

But a spokeswoman for the local authority said the council had already taken the decision to hold no corporate events this year while the battle against coronavirus continues.

A statement said: “No lights switch-on event was planned for this year, we haven’t cancelled anything – there was nothing planned.

“Like last year, COVID rates are high in particular around young people and families, and we do not wish to hold a gathering where potentially coronavirus could spread.”