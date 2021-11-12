Permission granted for 16 flats in Chalvey Grove

A development of 16 flats looks set to be built in Chalvey Grove – but councillors are adamant the developer behind the scheme must honour its S106 contributions.

Applicant Mapgro Ltd submitted plans to Slough Borough Council to build two blocks of three-storey flats on the undeveloped site at 155-157 Chalvey Grove.

A planning committee meeting heard on Wednesday that the developer will need to pay £96,560 towards providing off-site affordable housing and £57,623 towards education in the area as part of its S106 agreement with the council.

Planning committee members agreed that this money must be paid to the local authority as soon as the first flat on the new development is occupied.

The flats will include 21 parking spaces, five fewer than should be provided for a development of that size.

Cllr Harpreet Dar (Independent, Wexham Lead) said: “We’ve been told time and time again we should consider each application on its merits. I don’t care if it has 100 spaces, this is five spaces short.

“That stretch of the road, especially in the morning between 8am and 9.30am and between 2.30pm and 3.30pm is very bad.”

Planning officers said the developer had provided research which demonstrated low levels of car ownership in the area.

Councillors agreed to unanimously approve the plans.