New charging yard for electric vehicles in Slough

A provider of electric vehicle charging solutions has launched a new EV charging facility in the town centre.

The new Charge Yard facility is at The Urban Building on Albert Street. The charging hub will be available to the public 24/7, with space for 12 EVs to charge simultaneously.

The company, RAW Charging, has installed eight DC rapid chargers, capable of up to 300kW per port and four AC 22kW chargers, providing miles of charging power for customers.

Charge Yard is based on a piece of previously disused land owned by Abrdn. The initiative aims to support Abrdn’s commitment to reducing emissions.

Bruce Galliford, CEO of RAW Charging, said: “The EV Charging Hub in Slough is at the heart of the local community. The installation of 12 chargers at the site will provide a crucial EV charging service to those who live and work in Slough, with the chargers available 24 hours a day.”