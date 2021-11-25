Extra capacity this weekend for booster jabs at Salt Hill Vaccination Centre

People eligible for boosters, first and second jabs against COVID-19 have been urged to get it this weekend as extra capacity has been put in place.

Salt Hill Vaccination Centre in Salt Hill Activity Centre, Bath Road, will have extracapacity for walk ins and pre-booked appointments from today (Friday) until Sunday.

Anyone over the age of 40 who had their second dose six months ago is eligible for a booster jab. Appointments can now be booked a month in advance.

Anyone over the age of 12 can have their first dose and anyone aged 16 or 17 can have their second dose if their first was more than eight weeks ago.

Dr Vaughan Lewis, regional medical director said: “As we fast approach Christmas, a hugely important time for so many of us, we want everyone to be able to enjoy the festivities safely. One of the best ways to do this is by joining the millions already vaccinated across the South East.

“Having your vaccine this weekend, will give you the maximum protection ahead of Christmas to protect you, your family and all those around you.”