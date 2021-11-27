Six-month COVID advice service for Slough residents

A six-month advice service is currently available for Slough residents affected by COVID.

Citizens Advice East Berkshire (CAEB) has been funded by Slough Borough Council to provide the service.

This will be initial advice on employment (including furlough and redundancy matters), debt and evictions due to rent or mortgage arrears, where Covid has been a contributing factor.

The service started on November 1.

To contact the service, call the free phone number on 0808 1697766, the local number on 01753 981040, or email advice.sl@caeb.org.uk

For any Universal Credit and benefit queries, contact 0800 144 8 444.

Citizens Advice Bracknell & District and Citizens Advice Maidenhead & Windsor recently merged to become Citizens Advice East Berkshire.