Provider begins on plans for data centre campus

Data centre provider Yondr is looking to begin operating its large data centre beginning in early 2023.

Yondr has been making plans to develop the largest data centre campus in Slough.

It saw its application for two new buildings, each up to 23 metres tall, approved at a Slough Borough Council planning committee meeting in September.

The company will be building on Slough’s former AzkoNobel site in Wexham Road.

It is now planning the initial phase of development, expected to be ready by early 2023.

The first phase is a 30MW facility. One megawatt is estimated to run around 4,000 servers – each of which can serve multiple clients.

The data campus will have a total capacity of 100MW when fully developed.

Paul Hood, managing director of operations, EMEA at Yondr Group, said: “We are excited to bolster our growing global presence with the addition of Slough, while continuing to transform the data centre industry.”

The company hopes the data centre’s relative proximity to London will boost its business considerably.