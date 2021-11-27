First affordable homes tenants at Horlicks Quarter set for next year

The first tenants of affordable homes at Horlicks Quarter are set to move in next August.

Slough Council, housing association Sovereign and developer Berkeley are delivering the homes at the Horlicks Factory on Stoke Poges Road.

It is being transformed into a mixed-use development that will provide up to 1,300 homes across the 12-acre brownfield site.

Also included are public spaces, gardens and a central square at Clocktower Place, which will include a nursery and a proposed cafe.

There are 102 social rent and 50 shared ownership homes coming in the first phase. Sovereign residents are expected to move into their new homes from Autumn 2022.

Slough council leader James Swindlehurst said: "It is fantastic to see another stage of development progress on the iconic Horlicks site.

“This is just phase one, with more than 100 more affordable homes coming in phase two of the scheme."