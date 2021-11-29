Slough leadership and entrepreneurial coach launches book celebrating COVID-19 heroes

A leadership and entrepreneurial coach from Slough has launched her third book celebrating the heroes of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sabine Matharu, 45, has brought together 25 stories from the era of the pandemic, including her own, into a book entitled ‘Shift – A New Era Begins’.

The book, which is part of a series born ‘through inspiration’, features ‘uplifting perspectives’ from 15 different nationalities and 10 different countries around the world, including that of Slough resident Jamie Green.

Jamie, who features in chapter 13 of the book, is the One Slough Volunteer Operations Manager, and tells his story of how the town has prepared and aided people through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sabine said: “They are really stories about lockdown because we know the world has shifted overnight and how many individuals have faced extreme challenges.”

Discussing what inspired her to undertake the project, Sabine said that on Easter Sunday she was overcome with a ‘powerful’ emotion and knew that she had been granted another ‘mission’ to ‘restore the balance’.

She added that the starting point was to ‘capture’ what was happening in the world and write a book covering the pandemic – ‘The Shift’ and the ‘New Era’ that was about to commence.

Sabine added that she hopes the book provides readers with a message of ‘hope and inspiration’.

Explaining the design of the book by her husband Pritpal Matharu, a graphic designer, Sabine said that the bubbles depicted on the cover and throughout the book were used for two reasons, firstly, to signify how people had been in bubbles during the pandemic and secondly, to support the uplifting theme of the book as bubbles ‘tend to float upwards’.

As well as some of the proceeds from the book sales going to the Slough CVS and Kitchens with Compassion charities, two bonuses are also available to those who buy the book.

These include an authentic audiobook and a free 30-day trial for her company The Empowerment Portal, which looks to ‘restore and increase’ engagement, productivity and ensure retention of staff at organisations.

Sabine added: “We really want to celebrate people like that.

“That was really my mission.

“It’s not about me, it’s about people that were in the frontline and local people that made the difference.”

To purchase the book visit: www.learnmoreabout.info/shift