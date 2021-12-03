Public notices: Council announces Slough road closures

Road closures across Slough make up this week’s public notices.

Traffic

A section of Grasmere Avenue in Slough could be set to be closed for just over a month.

Traffic will be prohibited from passing through a section from Shaggy Calf Lane to the junction with Kendal Close beginning on Monday, December 13.

Except for a brief hiatus from December 24 to Boxing Day, the road could remain closed until Friday, January 21, 2022.

Also beginning on December 13 will be works on Uxbridge Road Service Road West and its junctions with The Firthe and Mirador Crescent.

Much like the closure on Grasmere Avenue, the road will be reopened for three days beginning on December 24 before it is closed again.

After that, the work is expected to be completed bt Friday, January 28.

The final closure for December 13 is much shorter, beginning at 9pm that day and work finishing by 5am the following morning.

Station Road, Cippenham, will be closed during this time whilst work takes place between properties 51 and 41 on the road,

Slough Borough Council has also announced a number of closures in the new year.

Colnbrook High Street will be closed from its junction with Vicarage Way to 36 High Street from 10pm on Sunday, January 9.

The closure is only expected to last for the evening with the road reopened to traffic by 5.30am the following morning.

A three-day closure has been announced for Bath Road Service Road South beginning on Wednesday, January 12.

Traffic will be unable to pass through a section from Cranbourne Road to 159 Bath Road Service Road South whilst work takes place.

Advanced warnings and diversions will be in place for all closures mentioned, whilst access will be maintained for residents and businesses in the affected areas.

A plan showing the parts of the highway affected may be inspected at the site where the closure will take place or at Slough Council’s website using the following website link: https://www.slough.gov.uk/consultations-petitions/public-notices-orders/2