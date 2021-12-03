Slough to receive further funding from Arts Council

Slough is set to benefit from £750,000 of funding to help flourish creativity in the town.

HOME Slough are the beneficiaries of the funding from Arts Council England totalling £38.3million across the next three years.

The aim of the funding is to deliver more grassroots-led cultural experiences in areas across England where involvement in arts and culture is low.

Slough has already received £1.625million as part of the Arts Council’s national Creative People and Places, and was chosen as a ‘priority place’ part of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund earlier this year.

HOME Slough is helping to revitalise arts and culture in Slough, providing new and innovative opportunities for people to both experience and express creativity, all with the aim of making the town a more vibrant and creative place to live, work and visit.

Darren Henley, chief executive of Arts Council England, said: “These projects change villages, towns and cities for the better, helping people to lead happier, healthier lives.

“Our new investment means more people in more places across England will benefit from that magical spark of possibility, innovation and invention that only happens when culture and creativity becomes part of their daily lives.

Councillor Sabia Akram, deputy leader of Slough Council and cabinet member for leisure, culture & communities, said: “This has made me so happy for Slough. It has been a really bad year for many people, and this has made my year.

“I’m sure this money will go on to create a fantastic legacy for all involved and for generations to come,” she added.