Worshippers from Singh Sabha Gurdwara donate £1,000 to Thames Hospice

Kind-hearted worshippers from Slough’s Sikh community have donated £1,000 to Thames Hospice.

Members of the Singh Sabha Gurdwara, in Sheehy Way, made the donation to celebrate the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

They had been planning to use the money for an annual fireworks display but took the decision to hand it to a good cause due to environmental considerations.

Amarpreet Singh, general secretary at the Gurdwara, said: “The Sikh Guru's encourage us to take action and be the change we want to see.

“This donation is in light of the birth of the revolutionary reformer, Guru Nanak Dev Ji and it coincides with the urgent nature of COP26.

“The management alongside the congregation wish to continue supporting and serving the local community.”

President Baljinder Singh Johal described the donation as a ‘fitting way’ to celebrate the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.