Driver hit with fine in Slough bus lane lambasts council's 'misleading' sign

A driver in Slough who was on his way to a vaccination appointment has hit out at the council over a fine he says is a result of a ‘misleading’ street sign.

On November 30, John Storrie from Maidenhead was travelling west along the A4 Bath Road, looking to turn onto the approach to Salt Hill Activity Centre, a vaccination site.

John saw a yellow sign directing him to do a u-turn and entered the bus lane briefly in order to do this.

However, he incurred a penalty charge as a result. This costs £30 if paid within 14 days, extended up to £60 within 28 days.

CCTV footage shows that three other drivers made the same mistake at around the same time.

“I consider this an unfair penalty as the erroneous signage directs drivers into the bus lane to enter the Salt Hill Activity Centre,” John said.

“I’m not trying to make excuses, I was in the bus lane.

“But you’re in it before you realise it – when you’re driving you have three or four seconds to make a decision.

“I was misled by the sign and that’s not right.

“We’re all just doing our best here.”

Part of the problem may be the changing of rules surrounding the lane.

Until recently, there was a notice informing drivers that the bus lane was suspended, John said.

The controversial lane, which runs the length of the A4 from Huntercombe Spur to Uxbridge Road, was originally brought in as a temporary 24-hour scheme last summer.

But that December, after many complaints, the council reduced it to peak-time-only.

Last week, the council debated the bus lane’s effectiveness.

Some motorists have called for it to be abolished – but now it could be made permanent.

Writing to the council, John said: “The signage is confusing to many drivers, making them feel as if it is correct to use the bus lane to enter the Salt Hill Centre and I feel the council is making a profit on this vague signage.”

The council replied: “We have considered your representations... However, there are not sufficient reasons to cancel the penalty charge.

“When the bus lane rules are in force, crossing the white line into bus lane even for a short distance is not permitted.

“You must wait until the continuous white line has finished and only then are you permitted to change lanes.

“By driving in a bus lane you are obstructing the road for these vehicles and causing delays for public transport users.”

John remains unsatisfied with this ‘standard response’ and is appealing the charge.

“I think the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing [in Slough council],” he said.

Slough Borough Council had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press.