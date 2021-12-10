Unconventional bike marathon through Slough raises funds for Thames Hospice

A Slough-based funeral director cycled the distance between London and Brighton on a small Brompton bicycle to raise for Thames Hospice.

The 57-mile sponsored cycle was part of E Sargeant & Son Funeral Directors’ five-year commitment to raise £50,000 over the course of five years.

Mark Clements used a M6L Brompton bicycle – traditionally used by commuters looking to easily stow their bikes when traveling across cities. It has just six gears and 16-inch wheels.

Mark decided to put his unconventional bike to the test by cycling from Slough to Woodley and back, stopping at several partner funeral homes along the way. The ride took five-and-a-half hours.

“This bike is iconic around London, where you’ll often see commuters folding them up into buses, trains and taxis,” said Mark.

“I thought it would make a great challenge to go further and try for over 50 miles.

“The ride was surprisingly bearable. Although my legs felt like jelly towards the end of the route, it was an enjoyable day.”

The bike ride has so far raised £820 in sponsorships and Gift Aid donations through JustGiving.

Jane Symmons, head of major gifts at Thames Hospice, said:

“Funeral Partners has been generously supporting Thames Hospice for a number of years, and it is because of this ongoing partnership that we are both able to care for so many people in our communities.

“Thanks so much Mark for your amazing effort, it is no easy feat. I would encourage everyone to support Mark if they can by donating generously to his JustGiving page.”

To donate, visit bit.ly/3D2mhnH