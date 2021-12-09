Lights switched on as Slough BID announces Christmas events

The Mayor was in attendance to turn on the Slough High Street and Slough BID light display on a ‘very cold but positive’ evening.

Councillor Mohammed Nazir switched on the lights in the town centre at the end of last month, with further events to come in the lead-up to Christmas.

Slough Town Centre BID has arranged the Slough Town Centre Selfie Trail sponsored by HSBC, taking visitors to the town around Moxy Hotel & Residence, Mleczko Bakery & Patisserie and Slough Central.

It is hoped this will encourages town centre visitors to spend time in the town, take selfies of themselves, families and friends throughout Slough over the Christmas holidays.

Slough Town Centre BID has also arranged a ‘High Street Safari’ called Santa Needs You where families have to visit 10 festive animals and learn their story.

Should parents register the completed safari, there will be an opportunity win an e-book and enter a free prize draw to win a Nintendo Switch.

For more information, visit www.sloughbid.co.uk