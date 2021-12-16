Slough's 'exceptionally talented' young people celebrated at awards

An evening of music and performance helped to celebrate the winners of Slough’s Youth Awards last week.

The sixth annual celebration was held on December 9 at The Grove Academy to recognise the achievements of young people.

After receiving 31 nominations for this year’s awards, the judges – made up of council representatives and those from the Slough Youth Parliament – chose the following winners:

Young Artist 2021 – Aditi Banerjee

Young Inspiration 2021 – Amrit Singh Mann

Young Entrepreneur 2021– Tiera Rowe

Young Sportsperson 2021- Manjot Singh

Young Voluntary Group of the Year 2021– Aik Saath Vaccination Volunteers

Councillor Christine Hulme, Slough Borough Council’s lead member for children’s services, said: “The award nominations showed what great community champions our young people are, as well as being exceptionally talented in a number of fields. Congratulations to the winners.”

For more information, email sloughforyouth@slough.gov.uk