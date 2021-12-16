Slough's 'exceptionally talented' young people celebrated at awards

05:08PM, Thursday 16 December 2021
Aditee Banerjee, Young Artist winner at the Slough Youth Awards
An evening of music and performance helped to celebrate the winners of Slough’s Youth Awards last week.
The sixth annual celebration was held on December 9 at The Grove Academy to recognise the achievements of young people.
After receiving 31 nominations for this year’s awards, the judges – made up of council representatives and those from the Slough Youth Parliament – chose the following winners:
Councillor Christine Hulme, Slough Borough Council’s lead member for children’s services, said: “The award nominations showed what great community champions our young people are, as well as being exceptionally talented in a number of fields. Congratulations to the winners.”
For more information, email sloughforyouth@slough.gov.uk
