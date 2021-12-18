Only a handful of Slough fly-tipping complaints led to prosecution.

Councillors discussed the matter as part of an audit and corporate governance committee on Thursday, December 9.

From April 2020 to the date of the meeting, the council received 7,000 enquiries to the enforcement team, of which 1,500 were to do with fly-tipping.

It has 10 officers on the team who deal with fly-tipping – though these are not ‘dedicated’ to that issue alone, said the council’s executive director of customer and community, Richard West.

In the past 20 months, only around 30 of these 1,500 cases led to action.

Of the 1,500 complaints, there have been three successful prosecutions, with one pending and another dropped due to insufficient evidence.

A total of 24 fixed penalty notices (fines) have been issued for fly-tipping over the above period.

Currently, 27 cases are being reviewed to see if these could lead to a prosecution.