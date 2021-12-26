SITE INDEX

    Slough top town for independent businesses, study finds

    Slough is one of the top towns for independent businesses in the UK – according to a new report by comparison company Bionic.

    Out of all UK cities and towns analysed, Slough ranks in 14th place with a score of 56 out of 100 in Bionic’s index of the best cities for independents.

    The data showed that Slough had 461 active businesses per 10,000 population and 91.3 per cent active small businesses in the UK – one of the highest figures in the top 15.

    On the downside, renting a business space in Slough will cost business owners an average of £114 per square metre, making it among the most expensive.

    Slough is also among the UK cities with the highest growth in new business within the past five years, with a 43.5 per cent survival rate.

    To see the full report, visit bionic.co.uk/blog/best-uk-cities-for-independent-businesses

