New job centre opens in Slough's Queensmere shopping centre

A new Jobcentre Plus has opened in the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre. The new temporary job centre officially opened its doors today (Thursday, December 23).

The space will accommodate new Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) work coaches recruited in Slough.

The 39 work coaches will specialise in supporting self-employed Universal Credit customers and other jobseekers to access training and employment opportunities.

Each coach will provide one-on-one tailored support to Slough jobseekers.

Hisham Allagany is the customer service leader overseeing the new site, bringing with him three years of DWP experience. He said: “By expanding our existing services and working together with employers and stakeholders, we will be able to help more people return to work and rebuild our economy.”

Christine John is one of those new recruits based at Slough Observatory. She said: “Being a work coach means that I can help someone make a positive change in their life.

“This job gives me the opportunity to offer the tools needed to help customers to develop the skills they need to be successful.

“It is so rewarding when a customer says that they found a job or that they were able to start their business.”

Alex Long, lead asset manager for British Land and Slough Central, said:

“We are delighted to welcome the jobcentre to the Observatory.

“We are highly supportive towards the creation of employment and skills based learning for the residents of Slough and have every expectation that this space and service will be a great success.”