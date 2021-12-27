Slough's young people urged to get COVID-19 jab over festive season

Young people in Slough are being urged to come forward and get vaccinated over the festive season as the town looks to protect itself against the Omicron variant.

NHS figures show nearly 35,000 residents have now received their COVID-19 booster.

The council’s cabinet member for health, Cllr Natasa Pantelic, said the uptake of the third dose has been encouraging but added the borough is still facing challenges in getting its younger population jabbed.

She said: “The problem for us in Slough is we need more of our younger population to come forward and get their vaccines.

“It’s mainly our younger cohort who haven’t been (vaccinated) whereas our older people have had at least a dose of the vaccine.

“That’s where the problem is created because if they aren’t vaccinated and spread the virus it gets into the older population eventually.”

As of December 14, 44.3 per cent of the borough’s population who are eligible for a COVID-19 booster had received a third jab. Salt Hill Park Vaccination Centre is now accepting walk-in appointments daily from 9am to 7.40pm although pre-booked appointments are preferred.

Cllr Pantelic added that residents should take lateral flow tests before meeting up in large groups or households over the festive season.

The council is looking for volunteers who can help with the COVID-19 booster programme, medicine deliveries or calls for vulnerable people.