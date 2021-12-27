Volunteers serve up Christmas dinners for Slough's homeless community

Volunteers from the Slough Outreach charity and Aik Saath served up a Christmas dinner for some of the town’s homeless community.

Festive meals of roast turkey, potatoes and all the trimmings were plated up at the Slough Council for Voluntary Service building at 29 Church Street on Sunday, December 19.

Youngsters from Slough’s youth charity, Aik Saath, helped out in the kitchen while also rounding up presents from schools in the town to hand out to the 60 guests who attended.

Slough Outreach founder Shin Dother said: “It’s really good to be able to give our service users a Christmas.

“Our service is about working together with other groups to give hope to those struggling.”

Slough Outreach will be operating over the festive season and plans are in place to serve food to those in need in Slough High Street on Christmas Day.