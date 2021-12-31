East Berkshire and South Bucks recipients on New Year Honours list

A doctor from Old Windsor and a Stoke Poges businessman have been recognised in the New Year Honours list, which celebrates the achievements and service of ‘extraordinary people’ across the UK.

Released this evening (Friday), the annual list saw 1,122 candidates selected at BEM, MBE and OBE level.

Dr Justin Roe, from Old Windsor, has been awarded an MBE for services to speech and language therapy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His various roles include being a consultant and joint-head of the department of speech voice and swallowing at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

He is also clinical service lead at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and an honorary clinical

senior lecturer at London’s Imperial College.

Mamta Singhal, of Langley, was awarded an MBE for services to engineering for her role as a volunteer at the Institution of Engineering and Technology in London.

Slough is well represented on the list, with Pravesh Kumar also picking up the same award for services to theatre, while chairwoman of the Metropolitan Women Police Association, Beverley Edwards, was given a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to women in policing.

George Spinks, from Sunninghill, got a BEM for services to Reeds Weybridge Rugby Club, based in Walton-on-Thames.

In South Bucks, deputy senior district Magistrates judge, Tanweer Ikram, of Farnham Common, was given a CBE for services to judicial diversity.

While Stoke Poges’ , Pinewood Studios director Andrew Smith picked up an OBE for services to business and to the British film industry

Andrew is also chairman of the Buckinghamshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Elsewhere, Adam Prince, formerly of Burnham but now living in Staffordshire, features on the list of new BEM recipents for his services to the community in the village.

A total of 361 people have been awarded a BEM this year; with 508 getting an MBE and 253 collecting an OBE.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “These recipients have inspired and entertained us and given so much to their communities in the UK or in many cases around the world.

“The honours are an opportunity for us to thank them, as a country, for their dedication and outstanding contribution.”